Two dead, one missing after New Orleans collapse

(NBC News) Crews in New Orleans are carefully trying to find a worker believed to be missing in the ruins of a hotel that collapsed Saturday.

The worker was at the Hard Rock Hotel, under construction just outside the French Quarter, when it partially caved in Saturday.

“We have teams that are currently making entry into the building again as we speak and in an effort to try and locate the one victim that we have not been able to locate,” New Orleans Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell said Sunday.

At least two people were killed when the building collapsed. Only one of the bodies has been recovered. Another 30 people were hurt, and one remains in the hospital.

