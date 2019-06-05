Two facing charges after allegedly creating public disturbance in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police arrested two people on Wednesday after allegedly causing a public disturbance at a Shell gas station on West Street in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Spokesperson, Michael Wilk, told 22News officers were called to the gas station for two individuals, later identified as 27-year-old Tainaris Gonzalez and 39-year-old Aurielo Duclerc of Springfield, arguing over returning cigarettes that they purchased.

Wilk said the pair were “verbally abusing” the store clerk when they arrived. Officers attempted to resolve the issue and speak with the pair but the pair allegedly continued to yell.

Gonzalez allegedly got closer to the store clerk and as officers guided her away, “she slapped at the officer’s arm, stating they had no right to touch her,” said Wilk. Officers then placed Gonzalez under arrest.

Wilk said Duclerc became irate and officers decided to handcuff and arrest him. Duclerc allegedly advanced toward officers and at one point, officers deployed a taser to stun him.

During the incident, Wilk said multiple people inside the store were advancing towards officers, filming them, and yelling at them.

Wilk said Officers found out that the pair had three children in a car outside. He said a bystander got one of the children and attempted to carry them away while cursing at officers. Officers allegedly “took control of the child” and the children’s aunt was called to pick up the children.

Duclerc and Gonzalez are both charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace. Gonzalez is also charged with assault and battery on a police officer.

Wilk said the department notified the Department of Children and Families and the couple were released on $140 bail.