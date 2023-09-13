SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car accident on Armory Street Wednesday evening resulted in two people being hospitalized.
According to Springfield Fire, the accident involved two vehicles, with one person that was extricated from the vehicle. Both individuals were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.
An ongoing investigation is determining the cause of the accident.
