Two injured in pedestrian accidents in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were two separate pedestrian accidents in Pittsfield, over the weekend.

Pittsfield police told 22News, a pedestrian was hit by a truck at 510 North Street at around 9:45 Saturday night. The victim, 43-year-old Heather Ward, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center.

Just a couple of hours after that accident, another person was struck by a car at the intersection of First and Lincoln Streets.

The victim of that accident, 21-year-old Jermain Sistrunk Jr, was also taken to Berkshire Medical Center.

Both victims, are expected to be ok.

