WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people from Massachusetts were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 North in Windsor early Friday morning.

State police said 25-year-old Dominique Loiselle of Brighton, Mass., was driving the wrong way on I-91 North, south of Exit 38, just after 12:30 a.m. Loiselle was in the center lane, traveling south when she struck another vehicle head-on.

Loiselle and the front seat passenger in her car, 25-year-old James Bowen of East Longmeadow, Mass., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 35-year-old man from Leesburg, Fla., was taken to the possible for possible minor injuries.

I-91 North was closed between Exits 37 and 38 but reopened around 7 a.m. Friday.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video of the crash is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or michael.dean@ct.gov.