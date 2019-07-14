Two men arrested after allegedly leading police on chase in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP)- Two men are facing multiple charges, including drug charges, after allegedly leading police on a chase through Chicopee Sunday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 1:35 a.m. an officer saw a white car, that had previously run from the police, pull out of a driveway on Chicopee Street.

The officer knew the driver, later identified as 37-year-old German Suarez of Chicopee, had a suspended license so he attempted to pull him over, according to Officer Wilk.

The driver then allegedly lead police down Meadow Street, Grattan Street and then onto Route 391, refusing to stop.

Officer Wilk said the car eventually pulled over and the officer ordered the driver and passenger to put their hands up.

When officers left their vehicles to stop the car the driver allegedly left again driving down Route 391 swerving from lane to lane at a high speed.

Officer Wilk said two miles down the road the car stopped again and officers ordered the driver and passenger to get out of the vehicle which they both refused.

An officer attempted to then pull the driver out of the car but the driver resisted and fell onto to the ground continuing to fight the officer, according to Officer Wilk.

Officer Wilk said the driver was still resisting police so an officer tased him to get him to stop and the driver complied immediately.

Officers then arrested him and took him into custody.

The passenger, later identified as 33-year-old Jose Suarez of Chicopee, also refused to get out of the car so officers removed him from the vehicle and took him to the ground and into custody, according to Officer Wilk.

Officers then searched the vehicle and allegedly seized over three ounces of marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

According to Officer Wilk, while booking Jose Suarez officers found a narcotics pipe in his shoe and heroin packets in his pockets.

Jose Suarez was charged with possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, and resisting arrest. He was released on a $290 bail.

German Suarez is being held until court on Monday and is facing the following charges: