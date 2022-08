STONINGTON, Conn. (WWLP) – State environmental officials have identified the two men killed in a boat accident off the Connecticut coast over the weekend.

54-year-old David Motherway of Stonington and 52-year-old Brian Collie of Colorado died, after Motherway’s boat crashed into a break wall Friday night.

A fisherman saw the damaged boat and called emergency crews early Saturday morning. No distress calls were made that night. State Police are investigating the crash.