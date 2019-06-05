Two more troopers sentenced in overtime abuse scandal

BOSTON (WWLP) – Two more state troopers, including one from Charlton, were sentenced Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into overtime abuse.

According to U.S. Attorney, Andrew Lelling, retired state police Lt., 58-year-old David Wilson from Charlton, was sentenced to one day which the judge deemed served.

Lelling said Wilson will also serve two years of supervised release with the first six months to be served in home detention and pay restitution of $12,450. Wilson served as the Officer-in-Charged of several overtime shifts and received pay for shifts where he left early, or didn’t work at all.

In 2016, Wilson earned a total of $102,062 in overtime pay, and was paid for 124.5 hours, totaling $12,450, which he did not work, according to Lelling.

A suspended trooper from Hopkinton, 41-year-old Heath McAuliffe, was also sentenced Tuesday. Mcauliffe was sentenced to one day deemed served, one year of supervised release with the first six months to be served in home detention, a fine of $4,000, and ordered to pay $7,860 in restitution.

Lelling said Wilson and McAuliffe hid the overtime fraud by submitting false paperwork and citations that were issued outside of the overtime shifts, and had been altered to create the appearance that they were issued during the overtime shifts.

