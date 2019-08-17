Two Officers seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two Deerfield police officers were injured overnight after they were hit by a vehicle, that police say was being driven by a drunk driver.

Deerfield police said Officers Timothy Boland and Nick Limoges were struck by a car on Greenfield Road near Child’s Cross Road around 2 Saturday morning. The two officers were hit on the side of the road, where they just arrested another driver for OUI.

The officers were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious, non-life threatening injuries. Deerfield Police called State police for help and they arrested the driver that hit the two officers.

The driver is facing multiple charges and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court.