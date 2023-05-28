ARLINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Two Pedestrians in Arlington were hospitalized on Saturday morning after being struck by a car in a grocery store parking lot.

Police say an elderly driver pulled into an Arlington Stop & Shop just after 10 a.m. and struck a parked SUV. The collision pushed the vehicle and caused it to hit a flower display. The driver then struck two people as he began to move his vehicle.

“He was transported to the hospital with injuries where he spoke with another officer, and he does not remember much about the crash at this time,” said Sgt. Brian Fennelly of the Arlington Police.

Police said the driver and the pedestrians were all taken to the hospital, and everyone is expected to survive. No charges have been filed at this time.