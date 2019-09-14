Two people hospitalized after serious crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious crash in Attleboro. Police say the two-car crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday on I-95 near the state line.

First responders say two engines, the Battalion Chief and rescue responded to the scene before Attleboro officials arrived.

Pawtucket assisted Attleboro at the scene. Officials say two people were ejected. Three vehicles were involved, with one on its side.

The victims have been identified as a man and a woman with serious injuries. They have both been taken to Rhode Island Hospital.