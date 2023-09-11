DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) — Just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Massachusetts State Troopers and Boston EMS responded to a report of a woman struck my lightning at Savin Hill Beach in Dorchester.

According to police, she was walking her dog along the boardwalk when she stopped to speak to another walker. While they were speaking, the area they were in was struck by lightning and they were both thrown into the air.

Witnesses say she had a burn mark on her chest from the strike, and was unresponsive when people had come to help. The woman was transported to Boston Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition. The other walker is said to be okay. The victim’s dog, Bruce, was scared by the blast and ran off.

Police say the dog has been found.