Two people without a home after house fire in Springfield

Firefighters put out a house fire in Springfied Monday night.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Two people are staying with family after a house fire on Commonwealth Avenue late Monday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News, the fire department was called to a house fire at 307 Commonwealth Avenue at around 11:55 PM on Monday.

When firefighters got there, they found a bedroom that was on fire on the second floor.

Our 22News crew saw firefighters throwing insulation out of a second-story window when we got there.

They managed to put out the fire quickly.

The city’s Arson & Bomb Squad determined that the fire started from an electrical malfunction.