Two people without a home after house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Two people are staying with family after a house fire on Commonwealth Avenue late Monday night.
Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News, the fire department was called to a house fire at 307 Commonwealth Avenue at around 11:55 PM on Monday.
When firefighters got there, they found a bedroom that was on fire on the second floor.
Our 22News crew saw firefighters throwing insulation out of a second-story window when we got there.
They managed to put out the fire quickly.
The city’s Arson & Bomb Squad determined that the fire started from an electrical malfunction.