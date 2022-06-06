SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two crashes in Springfield leading to drivers needing to be removed from their vehicles.

Two sedans that collided at the intersection of Belmont and Commonwealth Ave. At least one person needed assistance to get out of their car. At this time no word on injuries has been reported.

22news contacted Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte for information on the accident, but we have have not heard back.

Also in Indian Orchard, one person had to be removed from their vehicle after their car crashed into a utility pole.

That accident occurred just before 12:30 Monday morning on the intersection of Main and Parker streets.

No word on what caused the accident or if any injuries were reported.

22 News will bring updates on both of these accidents when more information becomes available.