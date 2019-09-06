Two Springfield men arrested for allegedly trespassing, cocaine seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested after allegedly trespassing in the High Street area of Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers arrested 25-year-old Mario Salcedo after police saw him and 21-year-old Jerry Martinez trespassing in a parking lot at 90 High Street.

After Salcedo was detained, Martinez allegedly ran from police and threw a bag of crack-cocaine on the ground while running.

Walsh said during the foot pursuit, Martinez bit an officer and broke his skin while the officer was trying to grab a hold of him as he attempted to scale a fence. Martinez allegedly threw another bag of crack-cocaine over the fence.

After a brief struggle, Martinez was taken into custody. Two additional bags of crack-cocaine were allegedly found on him.

This is Salcedo’s third arrest since July 17 and he is being charged with trespassing. Martinez is facing the following charges: