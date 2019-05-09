Two Springfield Police officers acquitted of rape

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Two Springfield Police officers have been acquitted of rape charges.

Hampden County District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News a judge found Joshua Figueroa and Derrick-Gentry Mitchell not guilty on Thursday on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery. The two men opted for a jury-waived trial, meaning the judge heard and decided the case for himself.

Figueroa and Gentry-Mitchell have been suspended without pay since they were indicted on the rape charges in May 2018.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News Gentry-Mitchell remains suspended without pay due to the Nathan’s Bills case. Gentry-Mitchell was indicted in that case on charges of perjury, misleading a police officer/investigator/grand jury and filing a false police report.

Walsh said Figueroa will be on paid administrative leave as of tomorrow.

