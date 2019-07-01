Two taken to the hospital after accident involving school bus van in Buckland

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – One student and the driver of a school bus van were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a tractor-trailer in Buckland Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Lt., Tom Ryan, told 22News the crash took place at around 8:30 a.m. at Ashfield Road and North Street.

Ryan said the driver of the van, a 36-year-old man from Montague, and one of the children were had minor injuries and were taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center as a precaution.

Spokesperson for Mohawk Trail Regional School District, Carla Potts, told 22News there were four students on the bus at the time of the accident.

Potts said two of the students were going to the elementary school and two were going to the high school for a vocational summer program when the accident took place.

All four students were okay, Potts said. The other students, according to Ryan, were picked up by their parents, except for one who was taken to school.