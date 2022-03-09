CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With inflation climbing gas prices at record levels and the pandemic ongoing a huge percentage of American families are in dire financial situations.

In fact 64-percent of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck. The cost of living in the United States is increasing at its fastest pace in 40 years. Wages are increasing by historical standards, as well but they aren’t keeping up with inflation.

Paychecks are up 5.1 percent over the last year which trails inflation numbers at 7.5 percent and consumer price increases at 6.2 percent. Even high-earners are having a tough time. 48-percent of people making six-figures say they have to spend their entire paycheck on expenses before their next one comes.

Survey results indicate that Americans have to make roughly $122,000 a year to feel financially secure more than double the national average salary.