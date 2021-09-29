Two trial court academy employees placed on paid leave amid ongoing investigation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two employees of the academy for newly hired court officers have been placed on paid leave in connection with an ongoing investigation.

According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Trial Court, Security Director Jeffrey Morrow has put the academy training programs on hold for an investigation. One employee was placed on paid administrative leave on September 15, and another employee was placed on paid administrative leave on September 23, pending the outcome of that investigation.

“The security department will review the results and recommendations of the investigation when it is complete, which will factor into making adjustments to the training programs going forward,” Jennifer Donahue, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Trial Court, told 22News.

The Trial Court was not able to release the names of the employees at this time.

The academy operates on the grounds of Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. It’s an eight-week program, two weeks of which are required overnights. It trains security officers to work in trial courts throughout the state.