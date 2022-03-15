DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Lottery has two unclaimed $100,000 cash prizes close to expiration.

The prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. Prizes from the lottery that are not claimed become part of the lottery returns that are distributed to all 351 cities and towns.

One winning ticket was drawn from the Ashmont Convenience Store in Dorchester on March 18, 2021, with the winning numbers: 01-02-16-32-35. The last day to claim the prize is Friday, March 18, 2022.

The other lucky ticket was pulled from Craven’s Package Store in Groton on March 31, 2021, with the winning numbers: 04-10-14-20-30. The winning ticket for that drawing is an unregistered Season Ticket. The last day to claim the prize is Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Mass Cash is a $1 lottery game drawn seven nights a week. In order to win the $100,000 prize, you have to match all five winning numbers selected in the drawing.