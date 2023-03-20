SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the change of the season, experts are renewing their calls that a growing climate crisis is putting the world at risk. Also adding that drastic changes need to be made.

On Monday an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report found limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius may be impossible. This news came as the amount of carbon dioxide emitted must be reduced almost in half by 2030. But, experts say they’re hopeful this will happen.

“We have those technologies, particularly addressing things like transportation, carbon emissions, as well as energy. Carbon emissions, that if really scaled up can make a big impact,” said Dr. Chelsea Corr-Limoes, the Assistant Professor of Environmental Science at Springfield College.

She went on to say that achieving a stable climate will depend on how the world reacts to changes in energy efficiency.