U.S. Dept of Labor creating reforms for unemployment operations

WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP)– The U.S. Department of Labor has created the Office of Unemployment Insurance Modernization (OUIM) to work with state agencies and federal partners in an effort to modernize and reform the unemployment insurance (UI) system.

The new unit will develop and support implementation of the plan outlined in the UI modernization plans announced Aug. 11, including unemployment insurance reform, and manage $2 billion in funds in the American Rescue Plan Act to prevent and detect fraud, promote equitable access, ensure timely benefits payments and reduce backlogs.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh appointed Yvette Meftah as director to lead the UI modernization efforts. Senior Advisor on Unemployment Insurance Michele Evermore will serve as the OUIM’s deputy director for Policy, continuing to work closely with the Employment and Training Administration (ETA) to help lead the department’s unemployment insurance policy. Once appointed, deputy directors for Operations and Management and Technology will complete the office’s leadership structure.

Learn more about the UI Modernization Plan at this link.