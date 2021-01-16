US does not have a reserve stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several governors accuse Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar of deceiving them about the number of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine they could expect in the near future.

Secretary Alex Azar said the U.S. does not have a reserve stockpile of vaccines.

But he is confident that the ongoing production will be able to meet the needs for second doses of the vaccine.

Some states began announcing they would expand vaccine eligibility since they thought the federal government was releasing more vaccines.



“I am shocked and appalled that the fed government would set an expectation with the American people on which they knew they could not deliver which such grave consequences,” said Kate Brown Oregon’s governor.



Azar’s days in government are limited since President-Elect Joe Biden designated the California attorney general as Azar’s successor.