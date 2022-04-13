WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – A new report from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has found that consumer complaints about airline service were up 20% in January 2022.

The Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) identifies multiple performance areas as well as consumer complaints.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to be a factor in changes to airline schedules and operations. In January 2022 there were 528,070 flights compared to 619,099 flights in pre-pandemic January 2019. There were 375,229 flights operated in January 2021.

The Delta Air Lines Network reported a 79.4% on-time arrival rate, the highest of the carriers, with the lowest being JetBlue Airways at 61.2%.

Spirit Airlines had the lowest number of flight cancellations at 3.4% while JetBlue had the highest at 9.8%.

The report also provides information on tarmac delays, mishandled baggage, mishandled wheelchairs and scooters, incidents involving animals, discrimination, and treatment of disabled passengers.

Consumers can file air travel consumer or civil rights complaints online or by voicemail at (202) 366-2220, or mail a complaint to the Aviation Consumer Protection Division, U.S. Department of Transportation, C-75, W96-432, 1200 New Jersey Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20590.