(WWLP) – For the first time in decades, the U.S. Flu season is on pace to peak after March, but case numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Data from the CDC indicates that for the first time since 1982, we will be dealing with increases in flu cases through May.

So far this season, 5.7 million flu cases have sent 59,000 people to the hospital and caused 3,600 deaths. This flu-season timeline means there is still time to get a flu shot to protect yourself.