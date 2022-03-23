(WWLP) – U.S. Defense officials issued a warning this week to American companies to be on high alert for Russian cyber attacks. Ransomware is one of the most common and damaging cyberattacks.

Attackers gain access to a computer and essentially lock users out, holding files hostage while asking for ransom payments to release the computer. There are a few easy ways to protect yourself. Typical security software is a good place to start.

In addition, make sure all your software is up to date, and that you have a complete backup of your files.

If you run a business, educate your employees on the risks of ransomware.



Remember never to click on unfamiliar links, or disclose personal or company information online.

