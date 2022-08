(WWLP) – Most travelers have almost no say over which passport they hold, but American citizens are lucky in that their travel documents open a lot of doors.

According to rankings from Henley & Partners, a citizenship advisory firm, the U.S. passport ranks seventh in the world when it comes to access.

Americans can get into 186 international destinations, without applying for additional visas in advance. Passports from New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, and Belgium have the same level of access.