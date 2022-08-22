BOSTON (WWLP) – An employee for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was entrusted to deliver. The employee, a 32-year-old man from Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee.

William J. Paige worked as a mail carrier with USPS in Whitinsville. He was released on conditions following an initial appearance on Friday in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.

Between January and February 2022, Paige allegedly stole collector’s coins and other items from packages he was responsible to deliver. If charged with theft of mail matter Paige can face a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.