1  of  2
Breaking News
State issues guidance for Massachusetts schools to help prevent coronavirus Agawam High School closed after student’s family member was tested for coronavirus
Watch Live
Gov. Baker, Boston mayor to hold news conference regarding 2020 Boston Marathon
1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Asnuntuck Community College Enfield Public Schools Franklin County Technical School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Monson Free Library Rowe Elementary School Southwick Congregational Church-UCC St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield

U.S. presses to develop rapid virus detection test

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Trump administration is awarding $1.3 million in federal money to two companies trying to develop rapid COVID-19 tests that could detect whether a person tests positive for the new coronavirus within an hour.

The Department of Health and Human Services says Friday it is awarding $679,000 to DiaSorin Molecular, of Cypress, California, and $598,000 to QIAGEN LLC of Germantown, Maryland, to accelerate development of the tests.

The agency says DiaSorin could potentially be ready within six weeks for consideration by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the QIAGEN test could be ready within 12 weeks for EUA consideration by the FDA.

The Trump administration has been criticized for its lack of testing for the virus, compared to other nations around the world

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories