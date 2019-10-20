U.S. Senator Ed Markey leads Chicopee’s annual democratic breakfast

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Chicopee democrats gathered at the Munich Haus banquet Hall Sunday for breakfast, while honoring several local members of the political party.

This year, U.S. Senator Ed Markey was the breakfast’s guest speaker. Markey talked about the “Green New Deal” and the importance of upgrading infrastructure. He said he has Western Massachusetts’ best interest in Washington.



“Whether it be the Green New Deal, income inequality, the need for East-West Rail, I’m out here fighting and the response I’m getting is just tremendous in terms of support for my campaign,” said Markey.

Susan Knightly was awarded “Democrat of the Year.” The President of UFCW Local 1459 claimed the “Activist of the Year ” award for leading the local strike against Stop and Shop.



“That’s what I’m most pleased about, the community come out for us, the customers didn’t shop, that’s why the strike was so successful,” said Housey.

The “Democrat of Distinction” award went to State Senator Eric Lesser. He told 22News he’s appreciative of the award, but there is still plenty of work to do.



“I’m focused on making sure people can get a good education, making sure we are protecting the environment, making sure our roads and bridges are in good working order, and our economy is growing, and we are attracting jobs,” said State Senator Eric Lesser.

Lesser said he’s also focused on reducing student loan debt, and getting more people in Massachusetts jobs.