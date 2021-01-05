U.S. stock market down at start of the new year

(WWLP) – The stock market dropped dramatically Monday, something very unusual for the start of the year.

Usually, the markets will start the new year on a high note. But, COVID-19 could be playing a factor.

22News spoke to a local financial advisor who said many people are concerned about the new variation of the virus, and that’s causing leisure and travel stocks to plummet.

Mark Teed cautioned investors, “What happens is you end up selling for the long reasons. It’s an emotional sell not logical sell so I usually tell people when it’s emotional and it’s an up and down market just hang on keep your plans in focus and don’t worry about the day-to-day stuff.”

This is the market’s worst start to the year since 1932.