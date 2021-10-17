U.S. to lift international travel restrictions for those fully vaccinated

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(WWLP) – The United States’ COVID-19 international travel restrictions are set to be lifted.

Starting Sunday, November 8 travelers from dozens of countries including the UK will be allowed into the U.S., but they’ll need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition to providing proof of being fully vaccinated before boarding a flight, non-U.S. travelers will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before departure to the U.S.

As these restrictions begin to lessen, some people in western Massachusetts say they are still unsure about traveling internationally.

“I don’t have any plans to travel outside of the country right now but I am open to it,” said Victor Decaro of Southwick. He told 22News, “I would just do my research beforehand to make sure it looks safe and make my decision from there.”

And this is what US travelers need to know if they are traveling back to the US after going to another country:

Fully vaccinated Americans will only need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to the US.

When it comes to unvaccinated Americans, they will need to be tested within 24 hours of boarding a flight to the US. and get tested again when they arrive to the country.

The CDC will accept vaccines approved by the FDA and World Health Organization, and more guidance is expected from the agency before the November 8 date.