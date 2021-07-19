‘Uber for lawn care’: Mobile app connects with landscapers

A mobile app launched in Burlington is being described as the “Uber for lawn care.”

The app, called GreenPal, connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals. Vermonters can list their lawns with their service date and their specific lawn care needs. Professionals can then bid on their properties. Homeowners choose who they want to work with based on ratings and price.

Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal, said it’s all about convenience.

“It kind of fits in perfectly to the consumer mindset that we kind of want everything here and now and don’t have to wait,” Caballero said. “And don’t necessarily have to talk to anyone to get the chore done.”

So far, 40 landscaping professionals in Burlington have signed up for the app.