Uber offering new feature for traveling with pets

(CNN) – Uber is offering a new feature for people who want to take a ride with pets.
The pilot program is called “Uber Pets.”
Uber says riders who use the feature can bring any household pet with you on the trip.
There is a surcharge for the service, anywhere from $3 to $5. Drivers can opt-in and out of the feature.
Uber says this is only for non-service animals.
Riders will not be charged for having a service animal.
The feature kicks off on October 16, but for now it is only being offered in a little more than half dozen cities.