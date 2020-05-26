UConn senior now a suspect in a multi-state FBI manhunt has deep roots in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Before his name was plastered all over the news, the suspect in several brutal murders over the weekend in Connecticut, 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, was studying to be a mechanical engineer at the University of Connecticut.

A university spokesperson confirmed to News 8 Manfredonia is enrolled as a senior at their institution and that he does not currently live on campus and has not done so during recent semesters. The university says it is working with State Police on the investigation.

Monday, UConn told News 8 Manfredonia was studying at the School of Engineering and Business. Manfredonia enrolled in 2015 and was an honor student during his freshman year.

Right after enrolling at UConn, Manfredonia was an intern at Bozzuto‘s food distributor in Cheshire. A spokesperson there says Manfredonia worked on the “Dream Ride” project in August of 2016 raising money for Special Olympics and law enforcement.

Manfredonia is a 2015 Newtown High School graduate. He reportedly lived in the Sandy Hook section of Newtown.

At 6’3” and more than 200-pounds, he played defensive end #76 for their football team and was ranked in the state. He was not, however, recruited for UConn football.

Connecticut State Police say Peter Manfredonia is accused of killing one man and injuring another in Willington on Friday with a weapon that had an edge and then allegedly killing another man in Derby Sunday before taking another person from Derby against their will across state lines to New Jersey.

The FBI is now involved and helping Connecticut and Pennsylvania State Police

Manfredonia was last seen in Pennsylvania near the Poconos.

UConn is working with CSP and released this statement Monday regarding the manhunt for their student:

With respect to the student in question, while the university can’t discuss specific individuals or cases, UConn strives to do everything possible to identify and engage with students of concern and to provide them with all the assistance and resources we can both for their own well-being and that of the wider community. Stephanie Reitz, UConn spokesperson

The university went on to expresses its “deepest, most heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families in this horrible, incomprehensible tragedy. They are all in our thoughts.”