(WWLP) – Ukrainian officials are warning the country to brace for a new assault on Eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says as many as 10,000 Russian troops are headed to the Donbas region one of the two originally declared independent from Ukraine by Vladimir Putin.

US surveillance spotted an eight-mile-long convoy of military equipment moving to the same area.

This is after Putin had his first face-to-face meeting with a European leader. Austria’s chancellor described it as open, direct, and tough.

The two met in Moscow after the chancellor visited Zelenskyy in Kyiv over the weekend.

He said in a statement that he made it clear the war must end and that anyone responsible for any war crimes will be prosecuted.

Finally, new statistics this morning from UNICEF indicate that nearly two-thirds of all the children in Ukraine have been forced out of their homes by the invasion.

Zelenskyy indicated that the civilian death toll in the city of Mariupol could be tens-of-thousands.