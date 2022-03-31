SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ukrainian children’s book illustrator is getting some help from the Spirit of Springfield.

The non-profit has been working with Max Stasiuk for the past few years on children’s books that are based on Bright Nights in Forest Park. They recently found out that Max and his family are in Ukraine.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told 22News they will be selling their latest book with Max’s work as part of a fundraiser to help his family.

“We have a thousand of these books and we’re just going to sell them. and the price was always 10 dollars, we are going to send them for 10 and give their family all the proceeds,” said Judy Matt.

Matt said they’ve already raised $2,000 for Max. If the books sell out, they plan to print more.