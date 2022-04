NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton will stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine Wednesday afternoon, raising the Ukrainian flag at city hall.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra said that Northampton is joining other communities in flying the flag, to call for an end to Russian Imperialism. The flag was donated by a Ukrainian American resident of Northampton.

The ceremony is open to the public and begins at four Wednesday afternoon.