CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A local Ukrainian reverend is giving us a unique insight into what it’s like on the ground in Ukraine.

Reverend Peter Mosijchuk was a guest on Mass Appeal this week. He spoke of one church volunteer that went to Ukraine to help with humanitarian relief efforts.. but was killed by Russian military.

“One of the, 41 year old volunteer that was using his own van delivering humanitarian help and on the way back he was supposed to pick up some refugees from Kiev and he was killed by Russian military. They got stopped and he got wounded and he made it to the Ukrainian post and he was in the hospital for a few days but he didn’t make it,” says Reverend Peter Mosijchuk.

The Reverend said back here in western Massachusetts, they’re working with local police departments to collect bullet proof vests for volunteers in Ukraine. So far, they’ve collected 80 vests.