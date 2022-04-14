AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey and Representative Jim McGovern will stop at UMass Amherst Thursday to announce funding for campus initiatives during the 50th anniversary of the University Without Walls program.

According to a news release from UMass Amherst, as part of the $1.5 trillion spending bill signed by President Biden, Rep. Jim McGovern, Sen. Edward Markey, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, UMass Amherst will receive $2 million towards the recently established Energy Transition Institute and Manning College of Information and Computer Science.

Energy Transition Institute (ETI) – to receive $995,000 for projects and research development

The funding will support three of Energy Transition Institute (ETI main objectives: to conduct community-engaged research in gateway cities to develop an equitable energy transition framework, to fund graduate and postgraduate energy transition research fellowships, and to conduct research and development for new low-cost underground distribution systems.

Manning College of Information and Computer Science (CICS) – to use one-third of the $1 million earmarked for scholarships

Manning College of Information and Computer Science (CICS) is ranked among the Top 20 computer science programs in the U.S. News and World Report. One-third of the $1 million earmarked for scholarships will be used to recruit women and underrepresented minority students to computer science and informatics master’s and bachelor’s degree programs, which will help it achieve its ambitious goal of increasing woman enrollment from 27% in 2019 to at least 40% by 2024.