SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A national poll conducted by UMass Amherst is revealing where attitudes on race stand, the poll conducted days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

While most Americans acknowledge white privilege, six in ten oppose federal reparations for Black people. The poll had a thousand respondents nationwide between January 5th through 9th.

It showed 67 percent of Americans surveyed express anger that racism exist but when it comes to creating federal policy to provide payment for the descendants of enslaved people, most Americans are against it and four in ten of Americans feel the federal government “definitely should not pursue” it.

However State Representative Bud Williams said it’s still an important to equality, “Reparations are very important. Remember after slavery it was 40 acres and a mule that were promised to all Black free people. That has never happened. We should have reparations to make Black people whole again.”

It’s estimated it would cost $12 trillion to put in place a federal reparations policy with the financial equivalent of $800,000 for each eligible household. However, the survey found only six percent of Americans cited financial reasons as why they opposed it and more commonly people felt descendants of slaves do not deserve it.