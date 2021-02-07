UMass Amherst campus COVID-19 risk level has raised from elevated to high

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst has raised the risk level of COVID-19 from elevated to high due to the continuing surge in cases according to Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy.

UMass Amherst made the decision to raise the risk level, was made with the Commonwealth’s Department of Public Health and it comes after an increase in positive cases reported among students since February 4.

The university recorded 298 positive tests on campus from February 2 to 4 and a total of over 398 active cases on February 5.

Due to the number of positive cases the university has decided that all athletic activities including games and practices will pause for UMass sports programs.

These new regulations will go into effect at 2:00 p.m. on February 7 and be in place for at least 14 days and will only be lifted when public health conditions improve substantially.