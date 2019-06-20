UMass Amherst dining wins ninth culinary award

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Dining has been awarded more gold medals than any other college in the country.

They won their ninth gold medal in a row at the American Culinary Federation’s collegiate competition.

UMass, Amherst went up against 16 other culinary teams, representing colleges and universities across the U.S., Canada and China. The UMass gold medal menu included sea bass, slow-cooked duck breast, and caramel corn white chocolate mousse.

Umass Director of Dining Services Garett DiStefano told 22News during a tasting presentation for prospective parents that campus dining is essential to a student’s campus life experience.

“As we start to look at how food relates to students’ success, we want to make sure that we’re fueling these students with the best food possible, with some of the most talented chefs from all across the country, so we have the best students here at the University of Massachusetts,” said DiStefano.

He told 22News the university spends more than 2 and a half million dollars on locally sourced products. DiStefano said UMass believes that sustainable, good-tasting food helps students succeed academically.