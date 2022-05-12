AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be lots of traffic in Amherst this weekend with commencement ceremonies and move-out underway at UMass.

Campus police are warning residents to be prepared for traffic on Massachusetts Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue, and Route 116.

Commencement ceremonies will take place tomorrow at McGuirk Stadium. The graduate ceremony will be held at 9 in the morning. Undergrads will celebrate commencement at 4:30 that afternoon.

UMass is encouraging visitors to park in the closest lot available when arriving on campus and taking the free bus system to the various ceremonies.