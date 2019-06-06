UMass Amherst offering incentives to get more commuting students

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There may be a housing crunch at University Massachusetts in Amherst this fall.

UMass is expecting a larger than anticipated class coming in this fall, which means they’re going to be a little tight for space and housing.

The university is bringing back the commuter option, used in the early 2000s, which offers students living within a 40-mile radius of campus the option to commute and get a$1,000 credit to use toward spring housing.

UMass Amherst Deputy Director of Media Relations, Mary Dettloff, told 22News this is good news for the university because it means more students are choosing to attend UMass Amherst.

“This is not the first time we’ve had a larger than expected class coming in, so we’ve done this before,” said Dettloff. “And now this summer as they come in waves for their student orientation, they’ll be able to tour a setup of what these options look like.”

In an email to students, UMass laid out housing options, but most students will be assigned to the standard two-person dorm room.

Dettloff explained that there are cheaper housing options available, such as the economy triple or converted lounge space, which 224 students chose last year.

She said the university is looking at ways to add to their housing stock with the school’s Board of Trustees and the Town of Amherst.

Dettloff said they anticipate the upcoming fall class to be bigger than last year’s 5,010.