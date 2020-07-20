UMass-Amherst plans to reopen with half enrollment on campus, strict COVID-19 protocols, weekly testing

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– UMass-Amherst is expecting some 15,000 students to return to campus for the fall semester, about half of the usual number.

In a ZOOM conference call Monday, Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy and his staff outlined the safety and testing protocols, and addressing compliance for students, staff and administration both on and off campus. He is confident that students and employees will follow these protocols as there is a “collective interest in maintaining public health.”

Currently, there are 3,200 students enrolled for in-person classes, a combination of both undergraduates and graduate students. There are 750 enrolled in face-to-face classes that are also living on campus. On average, there are usually about 30,000 students who attend UMass-Amherst. The school expects roughly 7000 living on campus and 8000 off campus.

The University plans to test all students for COVID-19, whether living on or off campus, prior to their arrival or shortly after their arrival on campus or to the Amherst area. Students tested prior to arrival must show proof of a negative test taken within the previous 72 hours. In addition, students arriving from 42 at risk states identified by the state must self-quarantine for 14 days. The university will offer quarantine space for these students if needed, whether they live in residence halls or off campus.

Students will be required to conduct a daily self screening and anyone with symptoms must report them. They will be tested at University Health Services and related contact tracing

will occur in coordination with Town of Amherst health officials, a procedure already in place.

Students will be tested weekly. The COVID-19 test is a nasal swab that is self-administered but observed by a health professional. Test results are expected in a 24-hour turn around. All results will be compiled into a campus specific dashboard with updated daily statistics.

Last week Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman sent a letter to Subbaswamy expressing his concerns about the safety protocols that the school will have in place. In Monday’s conference call the Chancellor said he had been surprised by the letter as he said they have been working closely with the town in coordinating and sharing their plans. Subbaswamy will be meeting with the Amherst town manager on Tuesday.

You can read the Chancellor’s response letter to Bockelman here.

Classes at UMass-Amherst are expected to start on August 24. There are 2,632 classes (in a total of 5,171 sections: i.e. multiple offerings of the same class) that are designated as fully remote and currently have at least one enrolled student. This represents nearly 94% of all classes (over 92% of all sections) offered for fall 2020 (with at least 1 student enrolled), in terms of both undergraduate and graduate courses.

Some international students are expected, but the number is subject to change due to federal travel restrictions.

Ongoing updates on the implementation process can be found on the UMass Amherst reopening

website, which provides the latest news and FAQs on a number of topics.