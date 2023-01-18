The White House is seen from South Lawn prior to an event on Monday, November 15, 2021.

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A new poll from UMass Amherst finds that there should be an age limit for presidents.

According to recent poll, a strong majority, exactly 59%, favors inserting a clause in the Constitution adding a maximum age limit for the presidency, on top of the minimum age requirement of 35. That maximum age voters picked was 67.

President Biden is 80 years old as he enters his second year in office.

The study also found that Biden’s job approval rating continues to climb and remains far and away Democrats’ preferred candidate for 2024.