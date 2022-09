AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst has been ranked among the best public universities in the country for the ninth straight year. Among 227 public colleges and universities, the Commonwealth’s flagship campus ranked 26 overall, maintaining its same rank from a year ago.

Umass Amherst actually tied for 26, with Texas A and M and UCONN. The rankings also grade individual programs. UMass’ Artificial Intelligence program was its highest ranked, coming in at number 20.