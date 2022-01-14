UMass Amherst requiring higher filtration masks after upping COVID protocol

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is upping COVID-19 protocol for the upcoming school year requiring all students returning for the spring semester to wear higher filtration masks or double up.

This updated requirement issued in a release by the university in light of surging case counts. Masks considered higher filtration include the N95 or KN95.

The university also telling 22News they’ve placed a large order for KN95 masks, which will be available for students, staff and faculty at no charge.

“I think it makes sense that their regulating masks to a higher standard now, I think we know it’s getting pretty serious.”

Students who wish to continue wearing other face coverings will be asked to double up.

Meantime, UMass today also announced the death of a university employee from Covid-19, the first time an active employee of the university has died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

