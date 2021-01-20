UMass Amherst will expand help to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst has announced it will be expanding its role in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

UMass has been vaccinating hundreds each day and the commonwealth’s flagship plans to continue to do so for the forseeable future.

UMass Amherst has been one of the leading institutions in the state in fighting COVID-19 and is currently the only university in the state offering free community COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The university continues to offer testing at the Mullins Center and is now offering vaccinations for health care workers and first responders from across the state at their campus center, keeping their vaccine clinic very busy.



“We started with doing about 200 a day and now we’re doing about 400 a day and now we can actually scale up,” said UMass Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety Jeffrey Hescock.

As the plan is to keep the clinic open and have enough vaccines until the general public is vaccinated.

“That’s what we’re prepared to do. As the needs grow and more vaccines becomes available our goal is to continue to scale up and meet the demand and need for western Massachusetts and throughout the commonwealth,” said Hescock.

Currently, UMass and a significant amount of their nursing students have the ability to vaccinate up to 20 to 25 people at a time and hundreds each day.

Giving the students real-world experience during a life-changing time.



“They are so happy to be part of history. This is a once in a lifetime experience we hope that they can be a part of,” said Hescock.

For more information on how to sign up for the vaccine at UMass visit: https://www.Umass.Edu/coronavirus/vaccine.